Why I Declined Invitation To One Africa Music Fest In Dubai: Kemi Olunloyo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has taken to her social media account to reveal why she turned down her invite to the music festival.

Kemi Olunloyo
Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo

The music festival went down hot in Dubai as Africa’s entertainment big names trooped to Dubai for the One Africa Music Fest.

The controversial personality pointed out that she didn’t attend the event because the event didn’t hold in Africa.

She went further to query the reason the show was not held in Africa since it was an African event.

Watch the video below:

