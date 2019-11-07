Why I Did Not Get Married At 21 – Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal, while clarifying her take on marriage, has revealed the reason she is still unmarried.

According to the actress, she does not hate marriage as many people think, and in fact, loves it.

Moyo shared a screenshot from her comment section where one of her followers attacked her for always speaking against marriage. Responding to this, the curvy actress said she does love marriage and believes that it should be sacred.

She went on to say married women who attack single ladies irk her as they are the ones who cheat the most, adding that if she could cheat she would have gotten married at 21.

Just so we are on the same table…. I love… love and marriage fell in love with kimye because of how kanye loves her However married women who attack single ladies because they are single, annoy me, especially because they are the ones doing under g things aka cheating ….. ……. ……. …….. ………… … .( if we all could cheat, I will have gotten married by 21 and just experimented my way through finding myself ) …… ………… . .

P. S… Please don’t misinterpret me. Marriage and love is a beautiful thing but it is a choice at the end of the day because you have to keep working on it for it to stay alive… ❤ #ML