Why I Love Showing Off My Nude Photos – Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Efia Odo has opened up on why she loves to share raunchy photos of herself on social media.

According to her, she only goes half nude and not completely naked as many say adding that she loves seeing herself half-naked.

“I don’t get nude. I get half nude and it’s just how I am. I wake up in the morning, if I wanna be fully covered, I’ll be fully covered. If I wanna be half-naked, I can wear a bikini down the street if I want to but I’m in Ghana so I can’t,” she said on Pulse Chat.

“For my brand, I think it kinda does pay off because people love seeing me half-naked and I love seeing myself half-naked.

“I think if I was fat I wouldn’t be half-naked but I got a pretty good body so why not show it off”