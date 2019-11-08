Why I Made Yoruba Official Language In My Home: Sound Sultan

Legendary Nigerian rapper, singer-songwriter, actor, comedian, and recording artist, Olanrewaju Fasasi, also known also Sound Sultan has stated that he made the Yoruba language the Lingua Franca in his home on realizing that he was failing in his duty of passing down his culture on his kids especially in the aspect of language spoken.

The singer made this known via his Instagram post.

He wrote:

I JUST REALISED WHILE I WAS FULFILLING THIS BIG DREAM OF BRINGING MY KIDS UP AS AJE BUTTERS WHO SPEAK FLUENT ENGLISH ,I HAVE FALLEN SHORT OF UPHOLDING MY DUTIES IN PASSING DOWN THE CULTURE THROUGH THE LANGUAGE OF YORUBA . …yoruba is now the lingua franca in my house!!!!