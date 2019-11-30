Why I Won’t Get Married Or Have Children – Actor Olu Michaels

by Eyitemi Majeed
Nollywood actor Olu Michaels has stated that he would not be getting married because he is scared of marriage.

Speaking during an Interview with TheNations, the 48-year-old actor added that he once considered having kids but no anymore because it is already late.

He added that it is late because he is a workaholic and would not want to return home to sleep and be disturbed by the cry of one baby.

He said: “I’m not married, and I don’t intend to. Truth be told, I’m scared of marriage and I don’t think I will ever get married.

Though I wanted to have kids when I was younger but not now, it is too late. Why I said it’s too late for having children is that I am a workaholic and I don’t like a situation where I would want to sleep and then a baby starts crying. My parents have been begging me to get married but no.”

