Why I Won’t Get Married Or Have Children – Actor Olu Michaels

Nollywood actor Olu Michaels has stated that he would not be getting married because he is scared of marriage.

Speaking during an Interview with TheNations, the 48-year-old actor added that he once considered having kids but no anymore because it is already late.

He added that it is late because he is a workaholic and would not want to return home to sleep and be disturbed by the cry of one baby.

He said: “I’m not married, and I don’t intend to. Truth be told, I’m scared of marriage and I don’t think I will ever get married.

Though I wanted to have kids when I was younger but not now, it is too late. Why I said it’s too late for having children is that I am a workaholic and I don’t like a situation where I would want to sleep and then a baby starts crying. My parents have been begging me to get married but no.”