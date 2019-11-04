Why It Is Impossible To End Kidnapping In Nigeria: Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that it would almost be impossible to end kidnapping because of its commercialisation.

The governor said this when Rotary District Governor 9141 Nigeria paid him a visit at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday.

According to Governor Wike, since kidnapping is now a business, it can only be reduced to the barest minimum.

He said: “It is now impossible to stop kidnapping in Nigeria. It is now a business. It has been commercialised.

“It is now a major business. Everyone must partner with the government to ensure that we reduce it to the barest minimum. But it cannot be totally eradicated.”

“Look at what is happening across the country. Kidnapping has taken over all states. When it started here, it was politicized.

“But today, it is negatively affecting all states of the Federation. Few days ago, a Court of Appeal judge was kidnapped in Benin. Before that, a Federal High Court judge was kidnapped. All of us must work together to stop this scourge,” he said.