Why Marriage Is Sweeter For Men: Twitter User

by Valerie Oke
engaged couple
file photo of an Engaged couple,

A Twitter user @asante-waa has taken to the micro=blogging platform to share that marriages are really sweet for men because they would just return home to eat food.

Read Also: Sinach Shares Loved Up Photo With Her Husband As They Welcome Their First Child After 5 Years Of Marriage

She added that after eating the food, they would later eat the person that cooked the food. Do you agree with her???

She wrote:

“Marriage is really sweet for men. They will come home, eat the food and later eat the person that cooked the food.”

0

You may also like

Ladies Beware: Man Who Invite Ladies to Hotel And Rob Them Nabbed

Ladies – Have You Got Body Confidence?

10 Surprisingly Annoying Things That Happen After-Birth

3 Natural Antiperspirant Alternatives You Should Know

Church lists out the satanic dressing out there that can get one an ID card to hellfire

Kilba

How Nigerian Tribe, Kilba, Bury Their Dead In Adamawa

PHOTOS: Samuel Eto’o Presents His Multimillion Fleet of Cars

PHOTOS: Woman Beats Another Woman For Sleeping With Her Husband

25 things that make you beautiful (regardless of how you look)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *