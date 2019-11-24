Why Onyema Quickly Evacuated Stranded Nigerians From South Africa: Buhari’s Aide

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media says Allen Onyema, embattled CEO of Air peace had an ulterior motive when he evacuated Nigerians stranded in South Africa during the xenophobic attacks free of charge.

According to the presidential aide, she had a strong hunch that the Air Peace CEO, who was recently indicted in a multi-million Naira fraud case by the US Department of Justice, was up to something.

Onochie said she wasn’t fooled by Onyema’s ‘heroism’ because she knew something was up and that the Aviation company owner knew America had him where they wanted him.

She said in a tweet on Saturday thus: When the scales suddenly fall off their eyes, we must give it time because it’s either they are pursuing something or something is pursuing them.

When AirPeace Proprietor became a “Hero”, I was not fooled. Something was pursuing him. He knew America had him where they wanted him.