Why Some Ladies Didn’t Get Married In 2019 – Joro Olumofin

by Michael Isaac
Joro Olumofin
Sex And Relationship Expert Joro Olumofin

Popular Nigerian sex and relationship guru, Joro Olumofin has shared the reason why many Nigerian ladies failed to tie the knot in their relationships this year.

The sex and relationship guru took to Instagram to make this known to his fans and followers.

He highlighted everything surrounding ladies who failed to get married this year.

Part of what he pointed out included the state of their bank accounts.

READ ALSO – Joro Olumofin Attacks Tunde Ednut For Bashing His Brand (Photos)

He also pointed out that many ladies are looking for material things first as an assurance of a better life in marriage.

See His Post Here:

Joro Olumofin
Joro’s Post
Tags from the story
Joro Olumofin
0

You may also like

What Is Your Partner’s Love Language? Read It Here

If You’re Not Feeling These 5 Things Maybe You Shouldn’t Get Married Yet

How Bishop Oyedepo Saved Me From Dana Air Crash – Owner Of Building Where The Plane Crashed

President Barack Obama’s 2016 summer music playlist is LIT

[Advice Needed] She Loves Her Ex, More Than Me! What Do I Do?

10 Tips to Help an Unemployed Spouse Not Give Up

Must Read!!! An Open Letter To The Dudes Dating My Mom

8 Simple Ways to Pamper Yourself

10 Important Things You Should Do Daily to Be Organized

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *