Why Sowore Commenced Hunger Strike In DSS Custody

Convener of Revolutionnow, Omoyele Sowore, has begun hunger strikes following his continued detention by the Department of State Services despite a court order permitting his release.

Sowore, who has been in the custody of DSS for 98 days by the DSS, and granted bail twice by the federal high court in Abuja has refused to eat.

Femi Falana, Sowore’s lawyer was quoted by SaharaReporters, as saying that, “Since yesterday (Thursday) he has refused to come down. He has refused to see anybody and this is in protest that his rights are being violated.

“He has not eaten because the DSS doesn’t feed him and he is rejecting food from the people who usually take food to him in detention.

“Yesterday, he said he didn’t want to see anyone including the people who take food to him because there is a court order asking for him to be released, the second one, so he is protesting this.”