Why Sowore Is Still In Detention: DSS

by Verity Awala

 

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it will not release Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement to a mob.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing journalists at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said, “Sowore was granted bail and we say that he is in our custody. Do we bring Sowore out to the gate and ask him to go?’ What if Sowore was going on the road and he was knocked down by a car?

“People who should take Sowore and do proper documentation have not come up until now. Protesters and some people who were not parties, unqualified to stand and document properly and take responsibility that Sowore has been released to them, came.

“Is it the right thing for us to have released Sowore to a mob? People who came and acted unruly, fighting and forcing themselves into the facility.”

