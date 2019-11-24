Why Tacha’s Fans Need To Celebrate Mercy: Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has advised Tacha fans to celebrate Mercy, winner of 2019 edition of Big Brother Nigeria, mainly because the former was not even evicted from the show but disqualified.

She made this known in an Instagram post on Sunday, 24th November.

She wrote;

SUNDAY THOUGHTS

Mercy was afterall the rightful winner of #bbnaija2019, there should not be a need to compete in endorsement deals or what not. Tacha was not even evicted but DISQUALIFIED. If I ran the marketing department @cirocvodka I would never have them both in the paid partnership. It constitutes a PR disaster. Good luck to Tacha on her endeavours. I will NOT leave her alone. I’m a Journalist and will report about anything of interest I need to. As for the over 50 years she said I couldn’t achieve as much as her at 23yo, at your age my salary was $70,000 a year as a 22yo Pharmacist. You are living my past Tacha. Today I’m retired with three First class degrees, 30 Pharmacy, 23 PR 25 Journalism and still have firm breasts. Kill your pride and you can change that disqualification into a QUALIFICATION.

Congrats @official_mercyeke