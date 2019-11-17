Why We Are At War With Obaseki: APC Chieftain

General Charles Airhavbere, a former Edo State governorship candidate has explained why a faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC is at war with Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

According to the APC chieftain said the governor has “refused to listen to voice of reason’’ while speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin, on Sunday.

He described Obaseki as one who lacked interpersonal skills needed to make the difference in the exalted office.

Airhavbere, who contested alongside Obaseki in 2016, said the governor had resorted to use of raw power in dealing with his political associates, a development, he said, had alienated many APC stalwarts in the state.

He said, “It was never about godfather and god-son struggling for the control of government or resources of the state.

“It is all about ensuring governance with human face and our resolve is to check the destructive approach to governance in Edo State and put our party on the path of moral rectitude, transparency and inclusion.

“The struggle is all about a governor who lacks interpersonal relationship skill; who is vindictive and repelled by the presence of his party members and without provocation, resorts to anger and pugnacious display of raw power.’’

“This is a governor who believes in all ramifications that he is above the people and who has suddenly become a tyrant.

“We cannot fold our arms and watch helplessly. With these traits, it is obvious that the governor was never psychologically and emotionally prepared to be a leader.”