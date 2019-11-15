Why We Dismissed Atiku’s Appeal Against Buhari: Supreme Court

The supreme court has given its reasons why it dismissed appeal by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, against President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the apex court, Atiku failed to prove his claim that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) had a server through which it transmitted election results.

The court said on Friday that Atiku was wrong to have relied on results from “www.factsdontlieng.com”, a website whose owner he could not establish.

Inyang Okoro, the justice who deliver the lead judgement, said: “I agree entirely with the court below that the appellants failed to prove that INEC has the server from which they got their figures.

“As a result, all the results, calculations and analysis based on the results claimed, are of no moment.”

On Buhari’s qualifications, it held that the President possessed the required educational qualification to contest the election and that he did not submit false documents to INEC.

The apex court further held that the constitution does not require anyone to possess a secondary school certificate to be qualified to run for president.

According to the Supreme Court, the constitution holds that a candidate who possesses a primary school certificate and has worked in the public or private service for a period not less than 10 years, and can read, write and communicate in the English language to the satisfaction of INEC to contest the election can contest the position.