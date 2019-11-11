Why We Evicted Two Corps Members From Camp: NYSC

Following widespread reports that two corps members were kicked out of orientation camp over allegedly refusing to wear the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) kits (trousers).

The girls were said to been seen wearing skirts in camp as against the NYSC dress code.

However, in her reaction, the State Coordinator, Mrs Ann Ibe, told newsmen that the NYSC followed due process in de-kiting the Corps Members.

She said the Corps Members were queried for flouting Schedule 1 Article 3 (b) (ix) of the NYSC Bye-Laws 1993.

According to the bye-laws, Schedule 1 Article 3 states that ‘every member shall observe the following code of conduct during the period for which the code relates.

Schedule (b) (ix) states also that during the orientation, every member shall wear the various uniform provided for activities.

The bye-laws according to her, stipulates punishment for offenders in schedule 2 article 1(I) (a).

She said schedule 2 article (I) (a) states that ‘failure to wear the uniform provided for any particular activity, the Corps Member should be informed to go and wear the uniform, failing which he will be decamped’.

“The Court considered their cases and gave the opportunity to defend themselves for not being properly kitted in line with service regulations which includes undertaking to keep to the rules and regulations of the scheme”.

“They were properly defended by a Corps Lawyer and at the end, the Court found them guilty and recommended they be decamped and de-kitted,” she said.

Mrs Ibe said, however, the matter has been forwarded to the Headquarters of the scheme for final determination.