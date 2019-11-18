Why We Visited Ex-President Jonathan In Otuoke: APC Leaders

Following the landslide victory recorded by the All Progressive Congress(APC), in the Bayelsa gubernatorial poll which held on Saturday, 16th November, some leaders of the party visited ex-president Goodluck Jonathan at his Bayelsa base on Monday, 18th November.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the visit, Timipre Silva(minister of state for petroleum) who led the delegation said the party leadership decided to visit the ex-president so as to garner his support for David Lyon(the governor elected for the state).

“Being a former president of the country and a past governor of the state, Jonathan remains an asset to the state and his input will always be needed to advance the course of governance in the Bayelsa,” he said.

“As such, it was important for them to introduce the governor-elect to him and seek his support and guidance in building a better Bayelsa.”