Why We Visited Ex-President Jonathan In Otuoke: APC Leaders

by Eyitemi Majeed
Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Following the landslide victory recorded by the All Progressive Congress(APC), in the Bayelsa gubernatorial poll which held on Saturday, 16th November, some leaders of the party visited ex-president Goodluck Jonathan at his Bayelsa base on Monday, 18th November.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the visit, Timipre Silva(minister of state for petroleum) who led the delegation said the party leadership decided to visit the ex-president so as to garner his support for David Lyon(the governor elected for the state).

Read Also: Four Years Too Small For Any President To Perform: Goodluck Jonathan

“Being a former president of the country and a past governor of the state, Jonathan remains an asset to the state and his input will always be needed to advance the course of governance in the Bayelsa,” he said.

“As such, it was important for them to introduce the governor-elect to him and seek his support and guidance in building a better Bayelsa.”

 

Tags from the story
Former President Jonathan, Timipre Silva
0

You may also like

2015: Orji Uzo Kalu Says Igbo will Vote for Igbo, Yoruba will Vote for Yoruba, and Hausa will Vote for Hausa

APC accepts result of Anambra Election

Reps Spokesperson, Hon Saad Namdas Loses Mother

John Terry confirms exit from Chelsea

Cameroon’s Coach rules out the Lions from Russia 2018

Atletico Madrid confirms Fernando Torres stability

Nigeria Customs seize imported Fake drugs, others worth N356 million

FG Under Heavy Fire For Releasing Just Six Names Of ‘Looters’ 22 Months After Failed Promises

FG backs hails its Whistle-Blowing Policy to fight Corruption

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *