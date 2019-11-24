Wickedness In Nigeria Is Poverty Driven: Tonto Dikeh

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tonto Dikeh
Actress Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, says the understands that the bible says the heart of man is wicked and desperately wicked but feels such is not the case with Nigerians.

Speaking via an Instagram post, she stated that she is very sure Nigeria’s wickedness is poverty-driven. Do you agree with her???

Read Also: People Are Waiting For Tonto Dikeh And I To Fight – Bobrisky

The screen diva has been engulfed in a series of controversies in the last couple of days.

She wrote:

I know the bible says the heart of man is wicked and desperately wicked!!! But I am sure the wickedness in Nigeria is poverty-driven.

