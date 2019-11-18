Wife Of Deputy Governor Of Kogi Allegedly Attacked By Suspected Thugs

The wife of the Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Ejura Onoja, is said to have been allegedly attacked by thugs alleged to be supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Egume, Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

The Deputy governor’s wife was reportedly attacked on her, shortly after she cast her vote in Barak 01 unit in Egume.

Read Also: KogiDecides: Yahaya Bello Declared Winner

According to reports, while others sustained serious bodily injuries, Mrs Onoja was able to repel the attackers and escape unharmed.