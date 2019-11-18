Wife Of Deputy Governor Of Kogi Allegedly Attacked By Suspected Thugs

by Valerie Oke

kogi

The wife of the Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Ejura Onoja, is said to have been allegedly attacked by thugs alleged to be supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Egume, Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

The Deputy governor’s wife was reportedly attacked on her, shortly after she cast her vote in Barak 01 unit in Egume.

Read Also: KogiDecides: Yahaya Bello Declared Winner

According to reports, while others sustained serious bodily injuries, Mrs Onoja was able to repel the attackers and escape unharmed.

 

Tags from the story
Dekina Local Government Area, Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Egume, Ejura Onoja, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
0

You may also like

75 Nigerians Now Confirmed Dead In Hajj Stampede

Don’t be fooled, fuel scarcity will last till first quarter of 2013 – House of Representatives Committee

My Mother’s Abductors Held Her For 5 Days Without Food – Okonjo-Iweala

Protest

‘One Woman Is Murdered Every 3 Hours In South Africa’ – Report

FG Warns New Permanent Secretaries Against Corruption

Oil Thieves Now Convert Fishing Trawlers To Tankers For Oil Theft – Navy

Improved Shopping Experience Coming To Konga.Com Soon

Fashola Rejects Chieftaincy Title from Oba Abiodun Oniru

Boko Haram’s Losses In The Northeast Forced It To Pledge Alliance To ISIS — FG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *