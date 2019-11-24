Witchcraft Conference: UNN Bows To Pressure; Changes Theme

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has bowed to opposition from the public and changed the topic for the upcoming international conference on witchcraft.

The Prof. B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy Studies and Research, UNN, was to discuss ‘Witchcraft: Meaning, Factors and Practices’ which the public understood as promotion of sorcery in an institution that is supposed to be devoted to the pursuit of academic excellence — But there was severe agitations from students, members of the university body and even the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.

There were several protests within the campus and on social media, prompting the university to rescind its decision on the initial topic for the conference.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the school, Okwun Omeaku, the management said that the conference will still hold but only the topic has changed.

It said, “This is to inform the University Community in particular, and the General public, that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe has directed that the topic for the Interdisciplinary and International Seminar by the B.I.C. Ijeoma Center for Research scheduled for the 26th November be instantly DROPPED forthwith.

“This is in response to the yearnings of the public that have erroneously misconstrued the ideas behind the choice of the topic, and a true demonstration of a Management with a listening ear. Other aspects of the programme will run its full course.