With All The Swag, I Thought TeddyA Would Marry From The Kardashian Family – Rapper CDQ

by Valerie Oke
Teddy A and BamBam
BBNaija couple, Teddy A and BamBam

While fans and loved ones are still gushing over the union between celebrity duo of Bambam and Teddy A, indigenous rapper, CDQ, has taken a slight dig at the duo.

It all started after TeddyA shared a photo of himself and wife, Bambam, via his Instagram page and captioned it;’riding till the wheel fell off.’

Read Also: Teddy A Slaps Seyi For Getting Too Close To Bam Bam While Snapping Picture (VIDEO)

Taking to the comment section, CDQ wrote;’ ‘kai, but dis geh lucky sha. me wey i dey think say na from Kardashian’s family my guy go marry with all the swag.’ Is he saying TeddyA is bigger than Bambam???

Read their exchange below:

Tags from the story
Bambam, CDQ, TeddyA
0

You may also like

King Of The Streets: Olamide Swarmed By Fans At Ikeja Computer Village

Gospel artiste Aditu Glorious drops new album

Photo: Tuface Hangs Out With Kids From Different Mothers

Months after getting engaged, beautiful U.I student dies of malaria (Photo)

Peter Wishes His Wife and Baby Mama Happy Birthday

Bobrisky and his ”flawless skin’ spotted at an event

Is Mavin’s recording artist, Rema The Future Of Nigeria Music?

Just In: Nollywood Actor, Mr Ibu, Down With Stroke

South African athlete, Oscar Pistorius rushed to hospital with chest pains

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *