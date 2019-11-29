Without My Mistakes, Failures, I Wont Be The Man I Am Today: Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her Instagram page to express that her mistakes and failures are why she became the man she is today.

The screen diva also explained that the mistakes/failures were parts of what prepared her for the journey to where she is today.

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Prophecy About Bobrisky Ending Up With An Incurable Disease

She concluded by saying they are why she no longer fear.

She wrote:

“I’M THANKFUL FOR ALL MY MISTAKES/FAILURES. THEY ARE THE EVIDENCE THAT PROVES I TRIED. I’ve learned more from failure than I have success. It’s the training ground that’s preparing me for where I’m going. I no longer fear it. Instead, it gets me closer to the GOAL. Without it, I wouldn’t be the MAN I am today.”