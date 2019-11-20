Wizkid Congratulates Burna Boy On Grammy Awards Nomination

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has congratulated popular singer and rave of the moment, Burna Boy on his Grammy Awards nomination.

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, made the list of nominees for 2020 Grammy Awards.

His African Giant album is nominated for ‘Best World Music category’ for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

The cherry news of the nomination was met with congratulatory messages which flood Burna’s timeline on Twitter.

Joining others in celebrating the singer, Wizkid congratulated as he expressed that he deserved the nomination.

See his post below: