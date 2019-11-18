Wizkid Gifts His Manager Wristwatch Worth Of N40 Million

by Valerie Oke
Wizkid and manager, Sunday Are
Wizkid and manager, Sunday Are

Nigerian superstar, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has splashed a whopping N40m to buy a Richard Mille wristwatch for his manager, Sunday Are, who turned a year older.

According to the singer who made the gift presentation to his manager personally, he said he deserves more than that for his hard work.

Also, the singer said he loves the hardworking manager so much.

Read Also: ‘Nobody Chop Life Pass Bubu’ – Wizkid Hails Buhari As He Arrives Nigeria

The wristwatch is said to be valued at $110 000 which equates to N40 million in local currency.

Watch the video below:

0

