Wizkid, Phyno, Olamide Attend Fireboy’s Album Listening Party (Video)

Fast rising, YBNL act, FireboyDML held his album listening party in Lagos last night, 28th of November.

The fast rising artist has enjoyed a good ride in the entertainment industry so far. This would be his first album and its titled Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps.

The album has received rave review on social media since its release.

Several A-list industry artistes including Wizkid, Phyno, LilKesh, DJ Enimoney and YBNL boss Olamide were seen partying and having fun with the new artiste at the event.

Watch the video below: