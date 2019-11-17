Wizkid Reveals One Problem He Deals With Everyday

by Temitope Alabi
Wizkid
Afro Music Star Wizkid

Nigerian singer Wizkid via his Twitter page, has opened up on the one problem he deals with on a daily basis.

Responding to a tweet by Naira Marley on sex with different women, Wizzy, as he is fondly called,s stated that he has the same problem.

Naira Marley had tweeted;

Babe relax we’ve only had sex once, there’s girls I’ve fucked 5times and they can behave. Hate jealous bitches..dick enough to go around.

To which Wizkid replied saying;

Everyday problem for Starboy!

Wizkid tweet
Wizkid tweet

Thoughts on this guys?

 

 

