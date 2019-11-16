Wizkid Rocks Tiwa Savage On Stage At Music Festival In Dubai (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage
Wizkid and Tiwa

Popular celebrity friends Wizkid and Tiwa Savage  are at it again.

The duo that have been rumoured to have a secret love affair were spotted rocking each other on stage again in Dubai.

The two popular singers have publicly stated that they are just friends but every other person seems to think differently.

READ ALSO – Imagine Leaving Real Queen For Slay Queen: Tiwa Savage

Recall that some weeks ago, the duo made headlines for their closeness to each other during a performance in London.

Now, Wizkid was spotted rocking Tiwa Savage on stage from behind and at some point grab her butt while performing together at One Africa music fest in Dubai.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B459JM0FRbU/

