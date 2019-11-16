Wizkid Rocks Tiwa Savage On Stage At One Africa Music Fest (Video)

Rumoured celebrity couple Wizkid and Tiwa Savage rocks each other on stage again in Dubai.
The two popular singers have been publicly flirting with each other and it doesn’t seem the end is in sight.
Also Read: I Am A Living Proof Of God’s Wonders, Says Wizkid
Recall that some weeks ago, the duo made headlines for their closeness to each other during a performance in London.
Now, Wizkid was spotted rocking Tiwa Savage on stage from behind and at some point grab her butt while performing together at One Africa music fest in Dubai.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Yall MCM and WCW smooching onstage as usual..Wizkid and Tiwa💖💖💖💖💖💖💖… . But Oga @pauloo2104 @oneafricaglobal @oneafrica_musicfest …It is wrong for Wizkid and Tiwa to have a "Rushed Performance" ..Not well organized….Couldn't you have timed it all very well….many paid to see Wizkid and got just 10mins of him …while they got 40mins of those that came to shout on stage….that is really not fair…next time…either pay for extended time or reduce the number of Artists invited to perform…..🙏🙏🙏 . #wizkid #tiwa #oneafricamusicfest #9jamitv