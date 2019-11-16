Wizkid Rocks Tiwa Savage On Stage At One Africa Music Fest (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Rumoured celebrity couple Wizkid and Tiwa Savage rocks each other on stage again in Dubai.

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage

The two popular singers have been publicly flirting with each other and it doesn’t seem the end is in sight.

Recall that some weeks ago, the duo made headlines for their closeness to each other during a performance in London.

Now, Wizkid was spotted rocking Tiwa Savage on stage from behind and at some point grab her butt while performing together at One Africa music fest in Dubai.

Watch the video below:

