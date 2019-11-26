Wole Soyinka Reveals He Was Diagnosed With Prostrate Cancer

by Temitope Alabi
Wole Soyinka
Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka

Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014.

Speaking with BBC, Soyinka spoke on using advanced technology, ‘proton therapy’, to treat it.

He said: “It hadn’t yet gotten to the stage where it was non-reversible and so (the doctor) gave us a number of guidelines. I say us because he wanted to make sure that my wife made sure that I followed it. He sensed that I wasn’t going to be a very good patient. So he spoke to her most of the time rather than me,” he said.

“There is no disease in the world any human being needs to be ashamed.
I don’t see why people need to go to Canada, Europe to receive treatment which is affordable in this nation, it is a shame.

“The options I compared to other treatment I know about and I have seen in operation. Mine for me was an easy ride, uncomfortable in many ways but it is painless.”

