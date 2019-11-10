Woman Adds Menstrual Blood To Her Boyfriend’s Food To Hold Him Down

by Temitope Alabi
Oloni
Oloni

Nigerian ladies have taken to social media to reveal some of the drastic measures they took to lock down their men.

According to many of these ladies, they added menstrual blood into the food of unsuspecting male spouse for unconditional love.

Read Also: Wife’s Love Potion To Her Husband Backfires Tears Marriage Apart

Dami Olonisakin, better known as “Oloni”, a popular sex blogger, podcaster, and soon-to-be author started the thread which read “LADIES & LADIES only! I want you to DM about a time that you’ve used black magic to woo a guy you liked.”

The thread saw some women revealing the type of magic they used.

Read below;

Oloni
Oloni
Oloni
Oloni
OloniOloni
Oloni

 

Tags from the story
Oloni
0

You may also like

Nigerian Dishes: Banga Soup

Pensioner commits suicide in Benue State

Ondo State welcomes new commissioner of Police

BREAKING: Amosun Delivers Polling Unit To APM

Lere Olayinka

Fayose’s Media Aide Queries Police Over Raid Of Biodun Fatoyinbo’s Residence

Governor Bagudu presents 2018 Appropriation Bill

Senator Shehu Sani

FG’s Plan To Regulate Social Media Ploy To Stifle Freedom Of Speech: Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani Shades DSS Over Disobedience To Court Orders

Shocking: Woman granted bail of N100,000 for stealing pigs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *