Woman Arrested For Killing Her Granddaughter With Sniper

by Valerie Oke
Suspect grandmother
The suspect, Temitope Akinola
A 42-year-old grandmother, Temitope Akinola, has been arrested for allegedly killing her two-day-old granddaughter by poisoning with an insecticide known as ‘sniper’.
The suspect, who resides at the Isote area of Shagamu, Ogun State, allegedly fed the deceased infant with Sniper, when her daughter went to take a shower.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Mrs Akinola was arrested after the police in Shagamu division received information on the death of the child.

He said, “Upon the information, the DPO Shagamu division, SP Okiki Agunbiade, detailed his detectives to the scene where the killer grandmother was promptly arrested.”

The suspect, upon interrogation, confessed to killing the baby because she did not like her daughter getting married to the father of the deceased child.

Mrs Akinola also confessed that when she discovered that her daughter was pregnant, she made an attempt to terminate the pregnancy but her pastor warned her not to do so.

The suspect allegedly said she then made a choice to wait for when the baby will be born before carrying out her intention.

“She explained further that she poisoned the baby with a deadly insecticide known as Sniper,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

According to the officer, the corpse of the baby had been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo teaching hospital mortuary for autopsy, while the suspect has been transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

