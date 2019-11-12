Woman Caught Stealing Used Baby Diapers, Wipes In Delta (Video)

Tunde Ednut, a popular social media influencer, and former musician has shared the video of a woman who was allegedly caught while stealing used baby diapers and wipes in Asaba, Delta state.

In the video, the mob which caught the woman was seen warning the general public to be careful of where they dispose their kids used diapers and wipes stressing that the yuletide season is quite near and desperate money seekers are on the loose.

Watch the full video below: