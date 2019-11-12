Woman Caught Stealing Used Baby Diapers, Wipes In Delta (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
The suspect
The suspect

Tunde Ednut, a popular social media influencer, and former musician has shared the video of a woman who was allegedly caught while stealing used baby diapers and wipes in Asaba, Delta state.

Read Also: Fresh Hope For Uduaghan As Delta Tribunal Sacks James Manager, Orders Fresh Election Within 90 Days

In the video, the mob which caught the woman was seen warning the general public to be careful of where they dispose their kids used diapers and wipes stressing that the yuletide season is quite near and desperate money seekers are on the loose.

Watch the full video below:

Tags from the story
Tunde Ednut
0

You may also like

Soldiers Foil Boko Haram’s Fresh Bid To Bomb Abuja

Soldiers Foil Boko Haram’s Fresh Bid To Bomb Abuja

'We killed Anambra ex-lawmaker because he banished cultists' - Suspect

‘We killed Anambra ex-lawmaker because he banished cultists’ – Suspect

Three Corps Members Abducted In Rivers

Three Corps Members Abducted In Rivers

POLLYWOOD: The new name for the political drama in Nigeria – Nigerians react to Melaye’s release

Couple In Prison For Selling Their Twins At N400,000

Payment Of Salary Arrears To Benue Workers To Begin Soon – Speaker

FG To Spend N971bn On Petrol Subsidy In 2015

Ganye Chiefdom To Confer Traditional Titles On T.Y Danjuma, Yakassai

Wristwatch Sellers Lament Low Patronage Since The Introduction Of Cell Phones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *