Woman In Court For Cutting Off Penis Of Man Who Raped, Murdered Her Daughter

A mother has appeared in court in South Africa accused of hacking off a man’s penis after he was suspected of raping and killing her five-year-old daughter.

Veronique Makwena, 23, is charged with attempted murder alongside sister-in-law Noxolo Maneli and family friend Siyabonga Pakade for attacking a man after the body her daughter Chantelle was found in a public toilet.

Lawyer Fundile Matoto, who agreed to represent the women without fee after the case drew national attention, does not deny the attack took place but said the charges should be reduced.

Chantelle went missing from her home in Port Elizabeth in August this year while Makwena and her sister went to the shops and back, which was a long walk away.

A man in his early 20s who was known to the family was taken for DNA testing, but police said they could not arrest him until results came back.

Around a month later Makwena, her 25-year-old sister-in-law and 24-year-old family friend allegedly confronted the man, saying he was responsible for the girl’s death.

During the confrontation, the three woman are accused of cutting off his penis.