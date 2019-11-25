Woman kills Son To Punish Husband In Osogbo



A woman identified as Rukayat Abdulrahman, has allegedly killed her three-year-old son in Osogbo, Osun State.

According to reports, the woman confessed to throwing their only child, Ganiyu, into the well at their residence at Olorunosebi community, Kola Balogun area of Osogbo, on Sunday, November 17.

Rukayat said she committed the wicked act just to punish her husband, Raheem, who is seeking a divorce from the court.

The husband was said to have approached a Sharia Court for separation but the court gave the couple three months to go and resolve their differences before it could grant a separation.

The woman said to be in her third marriage, then murdered the boy five days to the expiration of the 90 days given by the court.

Reports have it that, the neighbours other residents woke up to the cries of the couple, who were searching for their son, whom they claimed slept in the same room with them.

The neighbours were said to have joined in the search for the little boy in the neighbourhood but were unable to find him after several hours.

Read Also: One-Eyed Man Arrested Over Serial Killing Of 15 People In Ogun

However, a lady, who was their co-tenant discovered the body of the boy when she wanted to fetch water for laundry.

The police, therefore, arrested the parents of the deceased as the prime suspects and other tenants in the building.

After interrogation, it was found that the boy’s mother allegedly confessed to the crime, saying she killed the boy to punish her husband and ensure that he does not gain anything out of the union.

The 2 I/C police Public Relations Officer of Osun Police Command, Mustapha Ketayeyanjue, confirmed the incident, saying the woman is cooperating with the police.