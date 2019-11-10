Women Are Not Complete Without A Man – Actress Ukaatu

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Sylvia Ukaatu is of the belief that women can only tag themselves complete if they have a man in their lives.

The single mom of one took to her IG page to make this know writing that women need a male shield in their lives even if it means becoming a second or a third wife.

Read Also: I Regret Taking A Blood Oath’ – Nollywood Actress, Sylvia Ukaatu

Sylvia Ukaatu said: “We are not complete without a man, get yourself a shield over you even if it takes being someone’s 2nd, 3rd. women be married.”