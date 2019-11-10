Women Are Not Complete Without A Man – Actress Ukaatu

by Temitope Alabi
Actress Sylvia Ukaatu
Actress Sylvia Ukaatu

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Sylvia Ukaatu is of the belief that women can only tag themselves complete if they have a man in their lives.

The single mom of one took to her IG page to make this know writing that women need a male shield in their lives even if it means becoming a second or a third wife.

Read Also:  I Regret Taking A Blood Oath’ – Nollywood Actress, Sylvia Ukaatu

Sylvia Ukaatu said: “We are not complete without a man, get yourself a shield over you even if it takes being someone’s 2nd, 3rd. women be married.”

Actress Sylvia Ukaatu
Actress Sylvia Ukaatu
Her post has since been receiving a lot of comments from social media users, most of it negative.
However, guys, what do you think about Sylvia’s post?
Tags from the story
Sylvia Ukaatu
0

You may also like

35 people dead as Tornadoes wreak havoc across US

82 Chibok Girls to return home in September

Phone bomb explosion kills four in Afghanistan market

Nigerian senator, Femi Gbajabiamila rocked a N1.2 million Gucci suit when he gave his wife a N75m G-Wagon for her 50th birthday

Why Buhari Will Easily Win 2019 Election – Gov Bello

Jonathan orders expulsion of all Unqualified UNIABUJA students

APC begins light campaign for President Buhari return to power in 2019

Cubanna Priest, MErcy and Moët & Chandon company

Mercy Bags Second Endorsement Deal With Moet And Chandon

Why I decided to resign – Embattled former Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *