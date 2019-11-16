Xenophobia: Get Your Apology Elsewhere, Burna Boy Replies Rapper AKA

African Giant, Burna Boy has finally responded to South African artiste, Aka who demanded an apology from him, following reports that he(Burna) would be performing in the One African Fest.

Aka in a tweet recently had asked Burna Boy to apologise to prove that he is truly the African giant. Aka said they(South Africa) took him(Burna) in before he attained all the fame

He said: Ek se … @burnaboy all we want is an apology. We know 🇿🇦 is not perfect. But we took you in as our own before you reached these levels. You say you are an AFRICAN GIANT, prove it.

Responding days after, the ‘Ye’ singer said South Africans to go demand apologies from their real enemies, not him.

He said: saying I mislead people? And I made up the Xenophobic attacks and I should apologise. Really? Lol. In 2015 Even I was a victim of the misguided hate so I know. Go and demand apologies from your REAL Enemies. I am not your Enemy. I will not be called “foreigner” I am AFRICAN.