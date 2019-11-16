Xenophobia: Get Your Apology Elsewhere, Burna Boy Replies Rapper AKA

by Valerie Oke
Buna Boy

African Giant, Burna Boy has finally responded to South African artiste, Aka who demanded an apology from him, following reports that he(Burna) would be performing in the One African Fest.

Aka in a tweet recently had asked Burna Boy to apologise to prove that he is truly the African giant. Aka said they(South Africa) took him(Burna) in before he attained all the fame

He said: Ek se … @burnaboy all we want is an apology. We know 🇿🇦 is not perfect. But we took you in as our own before you reached these levels. You say you are an AFRICAN GIANT, prove it.

Responding days after, the ‘Ye’ singer said South Africans to go demand apologies from their real enemies, not him.

Read Also: Burnaboy Must Apologize Before He Performs In Our Country – South Africans

He said: saying I mislead people? And I made up the Xenophobic attacks and I should apologise. Really? Lol. In 2015 Even I was a victim of the misguided hate so I know. Go and demand apologies from your REAL Enemies. I am not your Enemy. I will not be called “foreigner” I am AFRICAN.

Tags from the story
aka, Burna Boy, south Africa, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

The difference between borrowing from IMF and borrowing from China – Shehu Sani

Father Laments After Man Who Raped His Daughter And Infected Her With HIV Was Released

Fayose’s Threat To ‘Bring Down’ Buhari’s Govt. Treasonable – Ekiti APC

Gov Ambode Promises To Punish Dosmetic Violence Perpetrators

‘How to Win Elections in Africa: Parallels with Donald Trump’ book tour begins after launch at Yale University

Former President,Goodluck Jonathan condemns Church massacre shocking in Anambra

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th July 2019

Lagos State to experience five days of power outage – EKEDC

New HIV drug to be introduced by Nigeria and Kenya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *