Xenophobia: South African Artistes Protest Against Burna Boy (VIDEO)

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, is scheduled to headline the Africa Unite Concert in South Africa after vowing not to set foot on the country again following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in the country,

Some artiste under the aegis of Tshwane Collective have protested his inclusion in the concert which is scheduled for 23rd and 24th of November.

The South African artists in their protest are querying the exclusion of local artiste at the expense of Nigeria’s Burna Boy who they accuse of inciting hatred against South Africa, in the wake of the xenophobic attacks.

