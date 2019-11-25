Yahaya Bello Is A Governor With Swag: Deputy

by Verity Awala

 

Yahaya Bello
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello

Edward Onoja, deputy governor of Kogi state, has described the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello as a “governor with swag”.

The Kogi state deputy governor said this in a tweet on Sunday, while describing Bello as his “boss, leader and friend”.

He tweeted: “My boss, my leader my friend. Governor with swag! Who want tamper there?”

Onoja became the deputy governor following the removal of Simon Achuba, by the Kogi House of Assembly.

Recall Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Bello as winner of Kogi gubernatorial election that held penultimate week in the state.

See post

Tags from the story
David Onoja, inec, Yahaya Bello
0

