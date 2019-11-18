Yahaya Bello, Supporters Jubilate Over Kogi Election Victory (Photos)

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello, is in a jubilant mood after being re-elected for a second term in office.

On Monday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared the governor as the winner of the November 16 election, having scored the highest number of votes in the keenly contested poll.

The Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Umar, made the declaration at the INEC office in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Reacting to this, the incumbent governor joined his family and supporters to celebrate his victory.

