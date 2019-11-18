Yahaya Bello, Supporters Jubilate Over Kogi Election Victory (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello, is in a jubilant mood after being re-elected for a second term in office.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello

On Monday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared the governor as the winner of the November 16 election, having scored the highest number of votes in the keenly contested poll.

Also Read: Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Electoral Process – Dele Momodu

The Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Umar, made the declaration at the INEC office in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Reacting to this, the incumbent governor joined his family and supporters to celebrate his victory.

See pictures below:

Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello and wife
Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello and his supporters
Tags from the story
KogiDecides, Yahaya Bello
0

You may also like

15-year-old Nigerian teenager stabbed to death in London

The success of Atiku’s private business is dependent on Nigeria’s commonwealth – Oby Ezekwesili

Ignore Calls Asking You To Leave Southern Nigeria- Buhari Tells Herdsmen

Shettima Advocates Prosecution For Officials Who Stole Food Meant For IDPs

VP Osinbajo off to cinema to see ‘Chief Daddy’

RUGA Settlements: Nigeria is already ‘Islamized and Christianized’ – Seun Kuti

Burning Minivan causes Backlog of Traffic on Third Mainland Bridge

Omoyele Sowore

2019: AD presidential candidate steps down, declares support for Sowore

pixel

Google Pixel Launch; 4 Things You Should Know About The Smartphone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *