Yari Writes Zamfara Gov Over Unpaid Allowance, Pension

Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara state, has written to Bello Matawalle, his successor, over none payment of his outstanding allowance and pension.

In a letter dated October 17 addressed to the governor, the former governor said the N10 million monthly upkeep allowance, duly entitled to him has only been paid twice since he left the office.

He wrote, “I wish to humbly draw your attention to the provision of the law on the above subject matter which was amended and assented to on the 23rd of March 2019. ”

“The law provides, among other entitlements of the Former Governor, a monthly upkeep allowance of Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000) only and a pension equivalent to the salary he was receiving while in office.

“Accordingly, you may wish to be informed that since the expiration of my tenure on the 29th of May, 2019. I was only paid the upkeep allowance twice i.e for the month of June and July while my pension for the month of June has not been paid.

Read Also: Bread Seller Appointed SSA To Zamfara Governor; Vows To Continue Selling Bread After Close Of Work

“As the law provides, the pension and upkeep allowance is not in the category of privileges that can be truncated without any justifiable reason, hence, the need to request you to kindly direct the settlement of the total backlog of the pension and upkeep as provided by the law.

“While thanking you most sincerely for the anticipated positive action, please accept my high regard and esteem.”

Meanwhile, there were reports that the present government had threatened to arrest Yari over the current state of banditry in Zamfara state.