Ycee Celebrates Davido With Adorable Birthday Message

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as ‘Davido‘ clocked 27th today and birthday messages have started pouring in for the talented singer.

Singer Ycee, his close ally, not willing to be left out took to his Instagram page to drop a classy message for the DMW record owner.

Ycee in his message describes Davido as a pioneer and a leader whom he got nothing but love for.

He wrote:

Birthday blessings to a pioneer and a leader @davidoofficial got nothing but love and maximum respect for this man here!!!