Ycee Celebrates Davido With Adorable Birthday Message

by Eyitemi Majeed
Davido and Yecc
Davido and Ycee

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as ‘Davido‘ clocked 27th today and birthday messages have started pouring in for the talented singer.

Singer Ycee, his close ally, not willing to be left out took to his Instagram page to drop a classy message for the DMW record owner.

Read Also: Davido Punches Man Who Tries To Take Picture With Him (Video)

Ycee in his message describes Davido as a pioneer and a leader whom he got nothing but love for.

He wrote:

Birthday blessings to a pioneer and a leader @davidoofficial got nothing but love and maximum respect for this man here!!!

Tags from the story
Davido, ycee
0

You may also like

Tiny was allegedly cheating on T.I. with Master P. during their marriage

Big Brother Naija: Why Reality Show Must Stop Airing Immediately – Group

Meet 14yr Old Nigerian “Nicki Minaj” Venny Jay

Lady stabs husband to death, then tries killing herself in Lagos (Video)

Linda Ikeji Replies Don Jazzy’s Proposal On Twitter (Picture)

Jude Okoye Speaks On Lola Okoye And P-Square Controversy

Recording with Duncan Mighty can be intimidating, says Tiwa Savage

#BENZO: Bobrisky Acquires A New White Mercedes Benz

#BBNaija: How Cee-C’s bad character affected & disgraced her – Actress, Susan Peters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *