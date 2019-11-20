Ycee Reacts To Leaked Sex Tape Of Two Babcock Students

Nigerian rapper Ycee has reacted to the leaked sex tape of two Babcock students.

The two students were filmed having sex inside the school clinic.

Reacting to the video, the rapper slammed those claiming holier than over the video and implied that many also have sex tapes and should stop judging the students.

“So all of a sudden nobody on twitter has recorded themselves in the act of sex … sha na the person wey them catch be thief.”