Yemi Alade Is Bigger Than Tiwa Savage, Says Singer Maj

by Temitope Alabi
Maj
Maj

Nigerian singer Maj has caused a stir online following her thoughts on two of the biggest female acts in the country.

According to the K20 Entertainment singer, Yemi Aldae is quite bugger than Tiwa Savage whom many regard as the queen.

Read Also: Singer Maj Flaunts Her Curvy Body In Halloween Costume

In an interview with Vanguard, the upcoming singer spoke on the issue sbetween both singer saying;

”I think Yemi Alade is bigger career wise because she has covered more ground than Tiwa but yet again, it is about time we retire this whole discussion about them always having issues. They are like Ronaldo and Lionel Messi they understand the game and are keen on being the best at all time which to me is worthy of celebrating. Both of them are a source of inspiration to us all and have continued to make Nigeria proud. These are two grown women who even if they again have issues, know just how best to resolve it.  Also I am not aware of the lack of love amongst the female artistes in Nigeria,’

On Naira Marley’s tweet saying big butts are better than having a Master’s degree, Maj said;

Women and girls should keep moving towards educational excellence! Keep moving higher! Keep pushing for equality. Let no one tell you it’s not worth it. Physical beauty, a nice body will surely fade if your lucky enough to go old, but knowledge can never be taken away,’ she opined.

 

Tags from the story
Maj, tiwa savage, Yemi Alade
0

You may also like

Stevie Wonder: “Shekau is Weak Piece of S**T”

First photos from Stephaine Coker’s white wedding in Greece

Bimbo Oshin Celebrates her Daughter’s Second Birthday

Korede Bello’s new single hits top spot on Boomplay

Lynxx’s Dad, Former Dep. Gov Of Delta State Marks 70th Birthday

Mercy Chinwo

Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwo Gets Car Gift As She Turns 29

My Goal In Life Is To Be Happy, Alex Ekubo Says As He Turns 31 Today

D’banj threatens to take legal action against telecoms company

“Sauce Kid Influenced Dammy Krane” – Nigerians Claim On Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *