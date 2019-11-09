Yemi Alade Is Bigger Than Tiwa Savage, Says Singer Maj

Nigerian singer Maj has caused a stir online following her thoughts on two of the biggest female acts in the country.

According to the K20 Entertainment singer, Yemi Aldae is quite bugger than Tiwa Savage whom many regard as the queen.

Read Also: Singer Maj Flaunts Her Curvy Body In Halloween Costume

In an interview with Vanguard, the upcoming singer spoke on the issue sbetween both singer saying;

”I think Yemi Alade is bigger career wise because she has covered more ground than Tiwa but yet again, it is about time we retire this whole discussion about them always having issues. They are like Ronaldo and Lionel Messi they understand the game and are keen on being the best at all time which to me is worthy of celebrating. Both of them are a source of inspiration to us all and have continued to make Nigeria proud. These are two grown women who even if they again have issues, know just how best to resolve it. Also I am not aware of the lack of love amongst the female artistes in Nigeria,’

On Naira Marley’s tweet saying big butts are better than having a Master’s degree, Maj said;