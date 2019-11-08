Yes, I Had Breast Implant Surgery – Toyin Lawani Admits

Serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani has confirmed that she did go under the knife. According to the mom of two, she had breast implant surgery.

Toyin made this known on Instagram while replying a follower who asked if she had implants.

The follower had commented on a post saying she showed a friend Toyin’s photo and the person said she did breast implant surgery.

Responding to this, Toyin said; “Well I did breast implants after I got disfigured from lumps, who died?”