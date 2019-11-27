Yomi Casual, Wife Step Out With Their Newborn Son In Atlanta (Photo)

Popular fashion designer, Yomi Casual and his wife, Grace were pictured posing together with their newborn son, Olorunyomi Kendrick Makun Jnr. as they stepped out today in Atlanta.

Recall that some days ago, it was reported that the celebrity fashion designer welcomed his second child with wife in America.

Also Read: Yomi Casual Shades Mike Edwards Over His Decision Not To Attend Any Event Without His Wife

The celebrity fashion designer and his wife who already have a daughter together named Kayleh, were in dripping with sauce as they posed together.

See picture below: