Yomi Casual, Wife Step Out With Their Newborn Son In Atlanta (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular fashion designer, Yomi Casual and his wife, Grace were pictured posing together with their newborn son, Olorunyomi Kendrick Makun Jnr. as they stepped out today in Atlanta.

Yomi Casual
Nigerian Designer Yomi Casual

Recall that some days ago, it was reported that the celebrity fashion designer welcomed his second child with wife in America.

Also Read: Yomi Casual Shades Mike Edwards Over His Decision Not To Attend Any Event Without His Wife

The celebrity fashion designer and his wife who already have a daughter together named Kayleh, were in dripping with sauce as they posed together.

See picture below:

Yomi Casual
Yomi Casual’s post
Tags from the story
yomi casual
0

You may also like

Adediwura Blarkgold

We Were Together For 3 Years Before He Proposed – Adediwura Gold

Teenager spends £1,000 of her parent’s money every month to look like “real life Barbie”

Toke Makinwa lists her 2018 goals

Beyonce’s Mom Flaunts Her Daughter’s Long Natural Hair

Kanayo O Kanayo Rocks Matching Outfit With His Car (Photo)

Kanayo O Kanayo Rocks Matching Outfit With His Car (Photo)

Wizkid: “I Flaunt My Assets On Social Media To Motivate Street Boys”

Vast Of Bracket Shows Off His Abs As He Wishes Fans a Happy New Month

Photos: Charly Boy Puts New Photos Online

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade

Gabrielle Union And Hubby Go Unclad In Yatch Hangout

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *