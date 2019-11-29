Yoruba Actor, Ijebu, Loses Dad

Yoruba movie actor, Ijebuu, is currently in a sober mood after losing his dad to the cold hands of death.

Taking to his Instagram page to share his grief with the photo of the deceased, he said he was still with his late father some days ago when he paid him a visit before he passed on.

He wrote:

Some days ago when we all paid him a visit.RIP Dad, Goodnight Daddy. A great man has gone but dad I will miss you…Pa Kolawole Amokade..Bafunbi