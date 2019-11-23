Yoruba Man Refuses To Let His Wife Kneel Down And Feed Him On Wedding Day (Video)

A Yoruba man has ignored what seems to be a long-standing Yoruba culture.

The young man defiled the tradition of wives kneeling down to feed their husbands during a toast at their wedding.

The man insisted that his wife must stand and feed him as against the opinion and thoughts of the elders and other family members.

Following how members of the family who were around asked her to kneel down, the man, however was not into it.

The bride also wanted to kneel but her husband pulled her up and told the family members to allow her feed him standing.

This is a very good sign and if it is anything to go by, the lady is in very good hands.

