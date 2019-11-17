You All Will Beg Bidoun Fatoyinbo In The End – Pastor Ashimolowo

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, senior pastor of Kingsway Christian Center in London recently preached at Biodun Fatoyinbo’s COZA church and had some interesting things to say.

Ashimolowo who was listed as a witness by Busola Dakolo in her court papers in her rape case against Fatoyinbo, in his sermon preached against the accusers of COZA senior pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The pastor went on to thank God for the recent victory of Fatoyinbo and described ‘Fault Finders’ as a set of people who do not want Christians to make it in life.

Ashimolowo went on to say that Biodun Fatoyinbo has four things- Calling, Committment, Consencration and Covenant with God and that at the end people will be the one to apologies to Fatoyinbo.

Watch his sermon below;