You Are Broke Because You Spend Too Much Time On Social Media: Erigga

Nigerian rapper, Erigga has decided to shake a major table as he expressed that people are broke because of the time spent on social media.

The rapper expressed that a lot of people are broke because they spend too much time online arguing about celebrities.

The Warri rapper also pointed out that a lot of people quickly attach their misfortunes to witches in their village, instead of doing something meaningful.

He also advised his fans to get things done as time is ticking away.

See his post below:

You better start doing something meaningful now … the clock is ticking … if you like no use your head pan … owu go be your paddy man — Erigga (@erigganewmoney) November 27, 2019