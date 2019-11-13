You Are Despicable And Evil – Twitter Users Blast Linda Ikeji

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji has come under massive fire on Twitter after a social media user called her out over a story she wrote about him.

Linda had reported a story about the man and his mum after the latter shared a photo of himself and his young-looking mom to the disbelief of many on social media.

This, of course, did not sit well with the man who took to Twitter to call out the popular blogger asking her to take the post down.

“Can you please remove this story from your blog ASAP. Not only have you used my photo without permission, but you have also grossly misrepresented what I said, which in turn has opened vile commentary at my family.”

Not long after his post was made, many began to drag Linda calling her all sorts.

Read some of the comments below;