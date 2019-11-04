You Are Not My Future Husband – Cynthia Okeke Attacks Internet Troll

by Michael Isaac
Cynthia Okeke
Nollywood Actress Cynthia Okeke

Nollywood actress Cynthia Okeke has responded to an Internet troll who attacked her over a photo she shared on her Instagram.

The actress, who shared a photo exposing her breast, received backlash from a fan who advised her to stop exposing her body to the public.

The fan pointed out that the actress’ body belonged to her future husband and not for the public.

READ ALSO – Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson Excited To Meet Igbo Rapper, Zoro (Video)

Reacting to this, the Nollywood actress slammed the fan to keep his opinion to himself as he is not the future husband.

See The Post Here:

Cynthia Okeke
Cynthia’s post
Tags from the story
Cynthia Okeke
3

You may also like

Vivo Announces Expansion Plan into Middle East and Africa Markets

Vivo Announces Expansion Plan into Middle East and Africa Markets

Stan Wawrinka Stuns Djokovic To Win US Open

Nigerian Army rescue 700 farmers from Boko Haram captive

FG to create 15 million direct jobs by 2020

Beware, charging of phones in churches is a sin – Nigerian Cleric warns

Police arrests son of Nasarawa State Governor for allegedly murder

Student who steals female panties, reveals what he does with them

I'm wiser now - Akinwumi Ambode

Akinwumi Ambode officially changes Twitter bio to “former governor of Lagos”

I was in shock when i saw President Buhari – Rochas Okorocha

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *