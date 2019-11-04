You Are Not My Future Husband – Cynthia Okeke Attacks Internet Troll

Nollywood actress Cynthia Okeke has responded to an Internet troll who attacked her over a photo she shared on her Instagram.

The actress, who shared a photo exposing her breast, received backlash from a fan who advised her to stop exposing her body to the public.

The fan pointed out that the actress’ body belonged to her future husband and not for the public.

Reacting to this, the Nollywood actress slammed the fan to keep his opinion to himself as he is not the future husband.

See The Post Here: